Details Of Berlin Town Manager's Severance Agreement Released

Denise McNair will receive six month's pay of $65,686 and have town medical insurance to July 31, 2019, according to the severance agreement she negotiated after the Republican majority on the town council decided to seek a new town manager. The six-page agreement, signed Jan. 3 and obtained through an Freedom of Information request, states the separation agreement is voluntary and "shall not be construed as an admission by the Town of any liability, or of any wrongful or unlawful acts whatsoever against Employee."

