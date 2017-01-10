Details Of Berlin Town Manager's Severance Agreement Released
Denise McNair will receive six month's pay of $65,686 and have town medical insurance to July 31, 2019, according to the severance agreement she negotiated after the Republican majority on the town council decided to seek a new town manager. The six-page agreement, signed Jan. 3 and obtained through an Freedom of Information request, states the separation agreement is voluntary and "shall not be construed as an admission by the Town of any liability, or of any wrongful or unlawful acts whatsoever against Employee."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Tue
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC