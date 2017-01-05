Cruisin' Connecticut - " 93-Year-Old Man Records Love Song a oeMuriela with Surprise Ending
Today we're Cruisin' Connecticut to Massive Productions in Rocky Hill. That's where we spent the day in the recording studio with an artist who is putting his heart into a new melody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC