Community Postings: Dean's list, new jobs and more

The track is a blur as Dave Tetley, of Fairfield, heads down a straightaway during open drive time at On Track Karting in Brookfield on Jan. 14. The indoor karting track was offering open track time midday after holding a one hour one hundred lap race in the morning. less The track is a blur as Dave Tetley, of Fairfield, heads down a straightaway during open drive time at On Track Karting in Brookfield on Jan. 14. The indoor karting track was offering open track time midday ... more Grabbing a group shot are, from left, Qian Tong and Jamie Zhou of Westport, and Lisa Chen of Fairfield, at the Organization of Chinese-Americans of Fairfield County's Chinese New Year's celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Westport Woman's Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.