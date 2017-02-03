Community Postings: Dean's list, new jobs and more
The track is a blur as Dave Tetley, of Fairfield, heads down a straightaway during open drive time at On Track Karting in Brookfield on Jan. 14. The indoor karting track was offering open track time midday after holding a one hour one hundred lap race in the morning. less The track is a blur as Dave Tetley, of Fairfield, heads down a straightaway during open drive time at On Track Karting in Brookfield on Jan. 14. The indoor karting track was offering open track time midday ... more Grabbing a group shot are, from left, Qian Tong and Jamie Zhou of Westport, and Lisa Chen of Fairfield, at the Organization of Chinese-Americans of Fairfield County's Chinese New Year's celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Westport Woman's Club.
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Ames
|55
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|Mssredd
|11
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|317
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
