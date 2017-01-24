Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

Wethersfield residents Iwona Drozdzal, Lucy El Amri, and Alyssa Hammond were named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Tunxis Community College. Fit Toddlers: Friday's 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. or 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., for children ages 3-5 Exploring Dance: Friday's 4 to 4:30 p.m. or Saturdays 10 to 10:30 a.m., for children ages 3-5.

