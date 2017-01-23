CAA To Recall Beginnings At Weekend Event

The Connecticut Accordion Association will be sharing memories of the organization's early days at 1:00pm on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Waverly Inn, located at 285 Maple Ave. Marilyn O'Neil, Cheshire resident, is co-president of CAA along with Mary Tokarski of Northford. A video of the CAA Orchestra's first concert from Jan. 20, 2005 will be presented.

