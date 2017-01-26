Bill would open college aid to undocumented students
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Hartford - Casting their actions as a statement against the anti-immigrant agenda of President Donald Trump, a group of lawmakers joined undocumented immigrant college students in calling for passage of a bill that would provide the students access to a pool of college financial aid funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|320
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec '16
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC