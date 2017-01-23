Berlin Democrats Look For New Party Chair
Fred Jortner, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee for 13 years, resigned Jan. 3 to take the job of chief clerk of the state House of Representatives. "We're searching for a new chairman," Peter Rosso, a town committee member, former state representative and current town council member, said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
