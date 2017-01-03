Berlin Council Votes To End The Contract Of Town Manager Denise McNair
Denise McNair, town manager since 2008, will leave the job Jan. 31, a result of a severance agreement sought by the Town Council Republican majority which wants a new person in that job. Details of the agreement were not available Tuesday night.
