Be still my heart

Be still my heart

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Herald Gazette

As those of us who inhabit the larger world know, New Britain, Conn., is an ethnic enclave, home to all things Polish: perogies, golumpkis, sausage, etc. New Britain is where my first wife, Janet, is from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) 2 hr NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan 4 Samuels Furnace Man 11
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul... Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Nov '16 Jackie666 319
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC