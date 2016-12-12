Week Of Kindness Marks Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Shootings
U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty held a press conference at the New Britain YWCA Monday kicking off a week-long "Acts of Kindness" campaign to promote community service in recognition of the fourth anniversary of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. After the press conference, the members of congress read to a group of preschoolers at the Y. They were joined by Newtown Action Alliance Spokesperson Miranda Pacchiana in promoting the weeklong effort.
