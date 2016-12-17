US education secretary to visit New Haven, New Britain
U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. is visiting New Haven and New Britain on Monday to talk about his vision for the future of education. King is making stops around the country as part of his "Opportunity Across America" tour in the closing weeks of the Obama administration.
