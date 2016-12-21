UALR names Baldwin to interim provost post

UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson said in an email to the campus community that Deborah Baldwin will serve as interim provost for the spring 2017 semester. She will succeed Zulma Toro, who will lead Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Conn., beginning Jan. 3. "This will allow the University time to search for a permanent Provost with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2017," Rogerson wrote in the email.

