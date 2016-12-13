The city of New Britain hires seven new firefighters
The new recruits include Matthew Currao; Lee Jacobs, Jr.; Dexter Johnson; Shaun Koch; Frankie Medina, Alexander Ugarte, and Thomas Wood. Mayor Erin Stewart congratulated the recruits at the Fire Academy at Central Connecticut State University's Welte Auditorium during the 58th graduating class.
