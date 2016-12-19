State Supreme Court Deals Dot a Setback In Eminent Domain Fight With Bus Companies
Four bus companies that are suing the state Department of Transportation won a court decision Monday, with the judge ruling against a DOT effort to extend its eminent domain powers. The plaintiffs contend the DOT is trying unfairly to take control of bus routes where they should have exclusive operating rights.
