State Rules 116-Year-Old Berlin Train Station Will Have To Be Demolished
The fire that gutted the town's old train station last week did so much damage that the remains will be demolished, state officials said Thursday after examining what is left of the 116-year-old landmark. The station, closed for the past year while a new one is constructed to the north, is structurally unstable and is a safety risk so the remaining brick walls still standing will be torn down this week, state transportation officials said .
