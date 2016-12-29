State Rules 116-Year-Old Berlin Train...

State Rules 116-Year-Old Berlin Train Station Will Have To Be Demolished

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The fire that gutted the town's old train station last week did so much damage that the remains will be demolished, state officials said Thursday after examining what is left of the 116-year-old landmark. The station, closed for the past year while a new one is constructed to the north, is structurally unstable and is a safety risk so the remaining brick walls still standing will be torn down this week, state transportation officials said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Dec 16 America Gentleman... 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec 6 myspace 12
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul... Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Nov '16 Jackie666 319
News DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r... Nov '16 Larry 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC