State Disciplines Six Nurses
There are 1 comment on the The Hartford Courant story from Friday, titled State Disciplines Six Nurses. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:
The state Board of Examiners for Nursing disciplined six nurses this week, including several cases of nurses who abused drugs or alcohol. On Wednesday, the board revoked the license of Michelle Murphy, a registered nurse from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, for violating an earlier probation by not submitting drug test results to the state Department of Public Health, records show.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
|
#1 Friday
Maybe now we know why it takes them so long to respond to the buzzer from a patient in the hospital
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Dec 16
|America Gentleman...
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
|TS Tiffany Lord HIV POSITIVE.Beware! (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Skeptical
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC