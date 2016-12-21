School building boom, teacher pensions lock in big costs for state

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Last spring Connecticut lawmakers decided the state would provide $40 million to help enlarge and improve the high school in urban Danbury and $11 million to help add preschool classrooms and make other improvements down the road in tony Wilton. The costs were part of $562 million in authorized bonding added this year to a robust school construction program in which virtually every project that local districts apply for gets state aid, though at a level that heavily favors poorer districts.

