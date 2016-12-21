Proposal To Reopen Whinstone Tavern In New Britain As The Back Nine At Stanley

The city's contract with the management team that ran the Whinstone expired in 2016, and Mayor Erin Stewart's administration wants to reopen the restaurant with new operation starting in the 2017 season. The common council will conduct a hearing Jan. 2 at 6:55 p.m. at city hall on Stewart's proposal to lease the full-service restaurant to The Back Nine At Stanley LLC. The company has agreed to pay $4,000 a month for a five-year lease, and to make at least $100,000 in improvements and equipment purchases during the first year.

