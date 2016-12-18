New Britain Give Downtown Holiday Shoppers a Break on Parking
As of Dec. 19, the city is suspending its parking meter fees downtown to provide up to two hours of free parking for holiday shoppers. Municipal parking agents and city police will enforce the two-hour limit, with violators subject to fine and possibly towing charges.
