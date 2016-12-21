It Began With a Gift

On this day in 1880 - Dec. 15 - the Storrs brothers Charles, left, and Augustus publicly announced a gift of land and cash to start an agricultural school that would become the University of Connecticut. It was in December of 1880 that an offer of 170 acres of land with buildings and $5,000 in cash to start an agricultural school was made public in Connecticut.

