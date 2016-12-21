It Began With a Gift
On this day in 1880 - Dec. 15 - the Storrs brothers Charles, left, and Augustus publicly announced a gift of land and cash to start an agricultural school that would become the University of Connecticut. It was in December of 1880 that an offer of 170 acres of land with buildings and $5,000 in cash to start an agricultural school was made public in Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UConn Advance.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Dec 16
|America Gentleman...
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov 22
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
|TS Tiffany Lord HIV POSITIVE.Beware! (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Skeptical
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC