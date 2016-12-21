Hartford cooking school closing after...

Hartford cooking school closing after nearly 30 years

The owners of Lincoln Technical Institute , which in 2010 bought the Hartford-based school that trained chefs, announced Tuesday it will no longer accept new students at the Hartford campus. WFSB-TV reports that prospective students are being urged to consider Lincoln's campuses in Shelton and New Britain.

