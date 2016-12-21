Graduation Scheduled for 354th POST Recruit Class
The Police Officer Standards and Training Council proudly announces the graduation of Recruit Class #354. The class of 48 Police Officers, representing 22 Municipal Police Departments, the University of Connecticut Police Department, and the Yale University Police Department, will complete their training program on December 21, 2016.
