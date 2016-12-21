Fire Academy Graduates Three Westport Recruits
The Connecticut Fire Academy Friday graduated three Westport recruits among its latest recruit class. Firefighters Elizabeth Ferguson, Joshua Gamble and Christopher Balich posed with members of the Westport department who attended the ceremony at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Dec 16
|America Gentleman...
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov 22
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
|TS Tiffany Lord HIV POSITIVE.Beware! (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Skeptical
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC