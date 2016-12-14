Enfield Police Identify Type Of Vehicle Suspected Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

Police on Wednesday said they have reason to believe the suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month is a 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. A press release from the Enfield Police department does not include the color of the suspected truck involved, but did say the vehicle has damage to the front, right side including the headlamp assembly.

