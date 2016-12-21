Education official to visit Connecticut for roundtable talk
U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr. will visit Connecticut Monday for a roundtable discussion on programs that address disengaged youth. Gov. Dannel Malloy, state Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and other state and local officials will join King for the discussion at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Dec 16
|America Gentleman...
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC