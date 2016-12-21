Education official to visit Connecticut for roundtable talk

U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr. will visit Connecticut Monday for a roundtable discussion on programs that address disengaged youth. Gov. Dannel Malloy, state Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and other state and local officials will join King for the discussion at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven.

