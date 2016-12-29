Crossroads E-Newsletter - December 29, 2016

The third chapter from the book of Daniel is read, by a deacon and three young men representing Shadrack, Meshack, and Abednego, the youths who would not renounce their faith in spite of torture. In past times after the service, choir members would go from house to house singing hymns, spreading the Good News of the birth. On January 6, after the Divine Liturgy, a special service is performed symbolizing the baptism of Jesus, which was a turning point in His life and the beginning of His ministry.

