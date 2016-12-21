Cost of New Britain Freight Train Crash

Cost of New Britain Freight Train Crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters learned that it will cost New Britain nearly $80,000 to respond to a train wreck earlier this month. City leaders are hoping to strike a deal with Pan Am Railways, Inc. and the Naugatuck Railroad company for reimbursement, according to documents obtained by NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Dec 16 America Gentleman... 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec 6 myspace 12
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul... Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Nov '16 Jackie666 319
News DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r... Nov '16 Larry 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC