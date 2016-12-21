Cost of New Britain Freight Train Crash
NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters learned that it will cost New Britain nearly $80,000 to respond to a train wreck earlier this month. City leaders are hoping to strike a deal with Pan Am Railways, Inc. and the Naugatuck Railroad company for reimbursement, according to documents obtained by NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Dec 16
|America Gentleman...
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC