Conn. domestic violence shelters overrun with victims
Activists are pointing to what they say is a worrying surge in demand for Connecticut's overloaded domestic violence emergency shelters. The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that capacity at the shelters during the 2016 fiscal year - which ended June 30 - stood at 125 percent.
