Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

Newington/Wethersfield Women's Club members recently met with Tammy Marzek, manager of Community Outreach & Advocacy at the Connecticut Department of Veteran's Affairs, to present a $400 donation from funds raised from the sale of "Flags of Appreciation" at their Stand-Down initiative. Lap Robes were also donated for the Veteran's.

