Bristol And New Britain Officials Scramble After State Cuts School Aid

Bristol and New Britain are each taking a $250,000 hit in their state education aid because of mid-year budget cuts announced Thursday by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy . The money is only a small fraction of their overall education budgets.

