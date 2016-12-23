Berlin Residents And Officials Visit Burned Out Train Station
The charred ruins of the town's landmark Victorian train station drew a steady stream of people Friday to look at and photograph what remains after a pre-dawn fire Wednesday. "I came here hoping it would be better than it looked on TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Dec 16
|America Gentleman...
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC