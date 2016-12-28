Ansel Adams' Yosemite Photos At NBMAA

Ansel Adams' Winter Storm, 1940, Silver gelatin print, 7 3/8 x 9 inches Just as Yale University Art Gallery's exhibit of artwork about Yosemite is ending its run - the show closes Dec. 31 - another exhibit about the legendary national park is beginning its run, at New Britain Museum of American Art. Both exhibits were mounted to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the National Parks Service, which was founded by an act of Congress on Aug. 25, 1916.

