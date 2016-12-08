'A Latin Carol Sing' At CCSU

'A Latin Carol Sing' At CCSU

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Hartford Courant

The event is begins at 4 p.m. at Founders Hall. It is free and open to the public, but organizers ask that attendees bring a non-perishable food item as a donation for local food banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Dec 16 America Gentleman... 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec 6 myspace 12
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov 27 Neighbord hater 103
News Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul... Nov 22 America Gentleman... 5
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Nov '16 Jackie666 319
News DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r... Nov '16 Larry 1
TS Tiffany Lord HIV POSITIVE.Beware! (Apr '15) Oct '16 Skeptical 3
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC