Brawls broke out at various malls across the country on Monday evening, mostly involving teens. It's not yet known why so many broke out around the same time, or if they are at all connected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC