Theme Parks | Water Coasters: Water R...

Theme Parks | Water Coasters: Water Ride vs. Roller Coaster: Now You Don't Have to Choose

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

I love roller coasters for many reasons: the wind in my face, the thrilling plunges downhill and back up, the sharp turns, that feeling of weightlessness and the tingle in my stomach as I dive. But during a season that can feel like one long heat wave, one thing would make riding a coaster even better: a nice big splash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help the New Braunfels POlice (Jul '13) 14 hr Bean 14
American flag unlit at nite Jun 30 Duane Willoughby Sr 1
News Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch... Jun 30 JasonNewsted 11
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Jun 30 Weenies 13
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) Jun 5 Confused as well 23
dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june... May '17 ddbr 1
News District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10) May '17 Renee 6
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC