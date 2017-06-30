Police: Man drowns on Fourth of July ...

Police: Man drowns on Fourth of July at Comal River

A man drowned in the Comal River on July 4, 2017. Police were called the 300 block of South Gilbert Ave. in New Braunfels, near the San Antonio Street Bridge.

