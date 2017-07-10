Electronics Recycling Drop-Off Event
On Saturday, July 15th, the City Solid Waste and Recycling Division is hosting a household electronics recycling drop-off event for New Braunfels residents. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of New Braunfels City The following items will be accepted: computers, computer accessories,computer monitors, televisions, telephones, copiers/printers, boom box and stereo systems, video and camera equipment, GPS units, and cell phones.
