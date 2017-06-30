4 Hill Country hot spots to eat and drink after floating the river
Summer is here, and that means it's high time to find yourself a tube and float down one of the Hill Country's lovely rivers. If you're a seasoned practitioner of this most Texan of pastimes , you probably have a favorite spot to enjoy the cool, clear water of the Guadalupe or Comal rivers, but what about after the float? Where do you go to quench your thirst or satisfy the hunger you worked up fighting the occasional rapid? From the Horseshoe to Landa Park and from River Road to downtown Gruene, we know the best places to refuel after a long day on the river.
