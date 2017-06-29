Young Inez musician inspired by classic country music 26 minutes ago
A 19-year-old Inez man remembers spending the early mornings hunting with his grandfather and then listening to Willie Nelson's singing before the sun came down. "I love singing and the way people react to it," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Weenies
|13
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Jun 22
|Concern for the c...
|10
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Renee
|6
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May '17
|If u know
|6
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May '17
|Bud
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC