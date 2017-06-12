Watershed Protection Plan Stakeholders Meeting

A meeting of the Watershed Protection Plan Stakeholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in New Braunfels City Hall. The meeting will include a presentation and discussion on the draft WPP, which has been developed with the assistance of work groups that were formed in order to identify and develop watershed-specific recommendations.

