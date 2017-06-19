VMS receives nod for top newspaper

VMS receives nod for top newspaper

The Valley Morning Star can be considered one of the best newspapers in Texas after its first-place general excellence award in its division in the 2017 Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Competition.

