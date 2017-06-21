Nichole Marie Moore and Kyle Sample.
Three people, one of whom is a juvenile, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a San Marcos laundromat. San Marcos police say 19-year-old Kyle Sample and a 14-year-old were arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder in the death of Ryan Kincaid, 28, of New Braunfels.
