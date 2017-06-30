New Braunfels man with history of 'deviant' sex acts with
Charles Ransier, a 56-year-old New Braunfels man, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday on a charge of tampering with evidence after he tried to break a meth-filled syringe before a state trooper found it in his vehicle. Charles Ransier, a 56-year-old New Braunfels man, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday on a charge of tampering with evidence after he tried to break a meth-filled syringe before a state trooper found it Charles Ransier, a 56-year-old New Braunfels man, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday on a charge of tampering with evidence after he tried to break a meth-filled syringe before a state trooper found it in his vehicle.
