New Braunfels EMS to Carry Oxygen Masks for Pets
The City of New Braunfels Fire Department has added vital equipment to assist in resuscitating animals injured during house fires. The masks are specially made, sized to fit a large variety of pets and use the same medical grade oxygen currently carried on every ambulance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Jun 22
|Concern for the c...
|10
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10)
|May 29
|Renee
|6
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May '17
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May '17
|If u know
|6
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May '17
|Bud
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC