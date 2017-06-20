Homesteading 101 at the Library

Homesteading 101 at the Library

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: City of New Braunfels

The New Braunfels Public Library is starting a monthly Homesteading 101 class on most of the 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Each month the class will cover a different topic for more sustainable living. "Homesteading and sustainable living are important for our community," commented Toni Davenport, Adult Services Librarian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) Jun 5 Confused as well 23
dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june... May 30 ddbr 1
News District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10) May 29 Renee 6
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) May 28 If u know 12
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 28 If u know 6
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 26 Bud 7
Nikki melburn May 21 Dog 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC