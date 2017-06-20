Homesteading 101 at the Library
The New Braunfels Public Library is starting a monthly Homesteading 101 class on most of the 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Each month the class will cover a different topic for more sustainable living. "Homesteading and sustainable living are important for our community," commented Toni Davenport, Adult Services Librarian.
