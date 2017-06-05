Find the right career for you; Alamo ...

Find the right career for you; Alamo colleges offers free college, career prep program next week

Do you often wonder if your current job is exactly what you were meant to do? Or, are you a recent graduate looking for a little direction? The Alamo College District's Integrated Basic Education Skills Training, or I-BEST program is hoping to provide you with some answers. Gino Morin, a CE instructor for Alamo Colleges I-Best program, says the four day opportunity begins Monday and runs through Thursday at the Central Texas Technology Center near the New Braunfels Airport in northern Guadalupe County.

