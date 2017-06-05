Find the right career for you; Alamo colleges offers free college, career prep program next week
Do you often wonder if your current job is exactly what you were meant to do? Or, are you a recent graduate looking for a little direction? The Alamo College District's Integrated Basic Education Skills Training, or I-BEST program is hoping to provide you with some answers. Gino Morin, a CE instructor for Alamo Colleges I-Best program, says the four day opportunity begins Monday and runs through Thursday at the Central Texas Technology Center near the New Braunfels Airport in northern Guadalupe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10)
|May 29
|Renee
|6
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May 21
|Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC