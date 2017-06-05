Find the right career for you; Alamo colleges offers free college, career prep program next week

Do you often wonder if your current job is exactly what you were meant to do? Or, are you a recent graduate looking for a little direction? The Alamo College District's Integrated Basic Education Skills Training, or I-BEST program is hoping to provide you with some answers. Gino Morin, a CE instructor for Alamo Colleges I-Best program, says the four day opportunity begins Monday and runs through Thursday at the Central Texas Technology Center near the New Braunfels Airport in northern Guadalupe County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.