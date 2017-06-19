Day care worker who "manhandled" tots...

Day care worker who "manhandled" tots headed to prison

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Photo of Constance Digiovann. Former employee Constance J. Digiovanni, who police say admitted to injuring children with forceful handling, faces 20 counts of child endangerment and one count each of injury to a child and failing to report child abuse/neglect with intent to conceal, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch... 11 hr Yeah 9
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) Jun 5 Confused as well 23
dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june... May 30 ddbr 1
News District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10) May 29 Renee 6
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) May 28 If u know 12
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 28 If u know 6
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 26 Bud 7
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC