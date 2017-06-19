Day care worker who "manhandled" tots headed to prison
Photo of Constance Digiovann. Former employee Constance J. Digiovanni, who police say admitted to injuring children with forceful handling, faces 20 counts of child endangerment and one count each of injury to a child and failing to report child abuse/neglect with intent to conceal, according to court records.
