Concierge Service for Book Donations at the Library
Effective immediately, the New Braunfels Public Library will offer curbside drop off for material donations, of four boxes or less, at the main library. Larger donations of five boxes or more may be dropped off after calling the main library at Donations may be dropped off by pulling up to the main library front entrance and calling at 830-221-4300 to alert library staff, who will come out with carts and help load the donations.
