Comal River in New Braunfels on July 1, 2016.

Wednesday Jun 21

The city of New Braunfels says it is moving forward with making plans on how to reinstate the "can ban" ordinance, as it waits on an official mandate from the Third Court of Appeals. In May, the Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city of New Braunfels , stating the district court "lacked subject-matter jurisdiction" over the city's claims.

