Comal River in New Braunfels on July 1, 2016.
The city of New Braunfels says it is moving forward with making plans on how to reinstate the "can ban" ordinance, as it waits on an official mandate from the Third Court of Appeals. In May, the Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city of New Braunfels , stating the district court "lacked subject-matter jurisdiction" over the city's claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Jun 22
|Concern for the c...
|10
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10)
|May 29
|Renee
|6
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May '17
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May '17
|If u know
|6
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May '17
|Bud
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC