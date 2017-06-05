City Hosts Bulky Goods Drop-Off Event
Items accepted include appliances , furniture, mattresses, whole passenger car tires without rims , and scrap metal. Prohibited items include appliances with Freon, green waste , bagged or commercial garbage, electronics, and hazardous waste.
